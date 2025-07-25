HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,739 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

