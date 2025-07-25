HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,736 Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,338,000 after buying an additional 182,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $3,391,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $149.22. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

