HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 970 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in MarketAxess by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.8%

MKTX opened at $213.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.84 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

