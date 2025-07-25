HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.