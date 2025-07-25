HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 1,502.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,588 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 25,259.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,740,000 after purchasing an additional 672,164 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,611,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,314,000 after acquiring an additional 327,739 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $166.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average of $150.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

