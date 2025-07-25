HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 138 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.82.

Shares of ZS opened at $284.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,093.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.06 and a 200 day moving average of $234.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,377,690.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,392,338.30. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

