HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 308 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 22.7%

Shares of WST opened at $278.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 16.13%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

