HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 476 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

SWKS opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

