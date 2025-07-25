HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 714 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.