HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.57 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock worth $23,557,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

