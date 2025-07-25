HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,289.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

