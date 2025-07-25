HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sunoco by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE:SUN opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $59.88.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9088 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 64.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

