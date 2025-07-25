HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 61.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,492,905 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,776 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $18,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,275,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 2,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,267,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,852,000 after buying an additional 255,191 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBM opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.32. HudBay Minerals Inc has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBM. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Desjardins began coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

