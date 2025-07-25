HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU) versus Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Head-To-Head Comparison

HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU – Get Free Report) and Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUHUTECH International Group and Ingersoll Rand”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUHUTECH International Group $18.15 million 8.21 N/A N/A N/A Ingersoll Rand $7.24 billion 4.85 $838.60 million $2.02 43.03

Profitability

Ingersoll Rand has higher revenue and earnings than HUHUTECH International Group.

This table compares HUHUTECH International Group and Ingersoll Rand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUHUTECH International Group N/A N/A N/A Ingersoll Rand 11.30% 12.33% 7.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Ingersoll Rand shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ingersoll Rand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HUHUTECH International Group and Ingersoll Rand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUHUTECH International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ingersoll Rand 0 7 6 0 2.46

Ingersoll Rand has a consensus price target of $100.92, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Ingersoll Rand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ingersoll Rand is more favorable than HUHUTECH International Group.

Summary

Ingersoll Rand beats HUHUTECH International Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUHUTECH International Group

(Get Free Report)

HUHUTECH International Group, Inc. designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The company was founded by Yu Jun Xiao on July 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi City, China.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc. The Precision and Science Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets diaphragm, piston, water-powered, peristaltic, gear, vane, progressive cavity, and syringe pumps; and gas boosters, hydrogen compression systems, automated liquid handling systems, odorant injection systems, controls, software, and other related components and accessories for liquid and gas dosing, transfer, dispensing, compression, sampling, pressure management, and flow control in specialized or critical applications under the Air Dimensions, Albin, ARO, Dosatron, Haskel, Ingersoll Rand, LMI, Maximus, Milton Roy, MP, Oberdorfer, Seepex, Thomas, Welch, Williams, YZ, and Zinnser Analytic brand names. This segment's products are used in medical, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, water and wastewater, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, agriculture, and other markets. It sells through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. in March 2020. Ingersoll Rand Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

