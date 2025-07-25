Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,165 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,880 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.64 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $623,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,991.68. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,743. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

