IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEX by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IDEX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,421,000 after purchasing an additional 277,964 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in IDEX by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,006,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,157,000 after purchasing an additional 207,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE IEX opened at $184.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.68. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

