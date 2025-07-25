Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,494,521.70 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total transaction of $1,494,521.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 383,250 shares in the company, valued at $74,726,085. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total transaction of $1,554,308.70.

On Friday, July 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $1,477,965.30.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $1,451,521.05.

On Monday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $1,472,139.90.

On Friday, July 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $1,476,585.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total transaction of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $199.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $327,665,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.