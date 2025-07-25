Insider Selling: Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Director Sells $697,750.00 in Stock

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,644,000 after acquiring an additional 595,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,857,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,289,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,885 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.