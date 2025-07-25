Insider Selling: Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Insider Sells $490,006.34 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 470,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CART opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. FBN Securities started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

