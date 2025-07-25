Insider Selling: Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) Director Sells $314,700.00 in Stock

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $314,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,730.36. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 20th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $297,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $311,155.09.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17.

Northwest Natural Gas last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

