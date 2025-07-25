Insider Selling: Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) CEO Sells 65,478 Shares of Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Happel sold 65,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $597,814.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 689,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,161.86. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGMT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jones Trading raised their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

