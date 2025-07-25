Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $3,061,710.60 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $262.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.87. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.43 and a 52 week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

