Insider Selling: TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Sells $7,715,597.76 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76. Following the sale, the director owned 156,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,099.84.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total transaction of $1,684,482.24.

On Monday, June 2nd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,380.74.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $167.98 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.80.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fourpath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

