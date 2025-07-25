Insider Selling: TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Sells $7,715,597.76 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76. Following the sale, the director owned 156,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 22nd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,099.84.
  • On Thursday, July 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total transaction of $1,684,482.24.
  • On Monday, June 2nd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,380.74.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $167.98 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.80.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fourpath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

