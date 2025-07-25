Insider Selling: UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $565,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,833,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,707,202.56. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 21st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $572,400.00.
- On Friday, July 18th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $557,100.00.
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $559,350.00.
- On Monday, July 14th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $559,800.00.
- On Friday, July 11th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $571,950.00.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $592,650.00.
- On Monday, July 7th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $589,950.00.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $564,300.00.
- On Monday, June 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $575,100.00.
UiPath Stock Performance
Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. UiPath, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $5,506,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in UiPath by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
