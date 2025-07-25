Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $380,560.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $771.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

