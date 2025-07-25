Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.39.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

