Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $565.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.49. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $566.24.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

