Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Holdings Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $110.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.08. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

