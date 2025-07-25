IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. HSBC lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,987,000 after buying an additional 905,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after buying an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,681,000 after buying an additional 854,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,686,000 after buying an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $201.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.