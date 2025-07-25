iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,840,000 after buying an additional 1,001,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after purchasing an additional 842,335 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 743,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,539,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 808.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,369,000 after purchasing an additional 518,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

