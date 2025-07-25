J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 226.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $102.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Edward Jones began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

