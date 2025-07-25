J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,504 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,157,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

IWV opened at $360.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $361.54. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.07 and its 200 day moving average is $332.61.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

