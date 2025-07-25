Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $850,950.00 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,375. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Priestley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jabil alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21.

Jabil Trading Down 4.7%

JBL opened at $218.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $229.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.20 and its 200 day moving average is $166.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise grew its position in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

View Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.