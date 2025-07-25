Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $296.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $299.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $824.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.