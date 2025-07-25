Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 2,339,470 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,339,470 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.39, for a total value of $536,651,023.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 887,933,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,683,180,030.61. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.84. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

