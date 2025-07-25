Jen Hsun Huang Sells 75,000 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $12,931,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,273,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,806,189,454.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $12,715,500.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $12,939,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.59, for a total value of $12,794,250.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $11,729,250.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $11,776,500.00.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.