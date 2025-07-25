Jen Hsun Huang Sells 75,000 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $12,715,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,123,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,851,566.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $12,931,500.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $12,939,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.59, for a total transaction of $12,794,250.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $11,729,250.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00.

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

