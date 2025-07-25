Jennifer L. Vogel Sells 7,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $546,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,267.90. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAR Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE AIR opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $86.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.65 and a beta of 1.44.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in AAR by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AAR by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

