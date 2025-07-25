JMP Securities Increases Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $8.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 42.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 1,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 68,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,448,000 after buying an additional 397,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

