JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $116.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Pentair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.46.

Get Pentair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

Pentair Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average is $95.45.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,945,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,523,000 after buying an additional 897,585 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after buying an additional 661,154 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4,231.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after buying an additional 607,821 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after buying an additional 594,989 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.