JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $121.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

