Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stake Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of Kellanova worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $9,157,473.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,670,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,975,890.48. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $111,198,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.