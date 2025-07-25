Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 254 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Xcel Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $73.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

