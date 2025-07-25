Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in TCW Compounders ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

TCW Compounders ETF Stock Performance

GRW stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.37 million and a PE ratio of 42.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. TCW Compounders ETF has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $39.22.

About TCW Compounders ETF

The TCW Compounders ETF (GRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equity securities of companies benefiting from economic transformation. It emphasizes large-cap companies and seeks long-term growth of capital. GRW was launched on May 6, 2024 and is issued by TCW.

