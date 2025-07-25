Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,030,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 492,938 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 310,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 54,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $15,305,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

VVR stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

