Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGO. CX Institutional bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,045,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,944,000 after purchasing an additional 176,037 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

