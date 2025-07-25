Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 11,183 Shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 383,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.29 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 36.07%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSEC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 623,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,266,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,618,622.94. The trade was a 0.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

