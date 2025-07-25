Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 590 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,287 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,938,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,697,000 after acquiring an additional 519,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 641,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 170,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.61.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

