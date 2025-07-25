Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

