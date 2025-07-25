Kieckhefer Group LLC Has $52.12 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kieckhefer Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 37.7% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

